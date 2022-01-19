'Likes PM Modi's Vision': Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Aparna Yadav To BJP

UP Chief Minister tweeted a photo with Aparna Yadav, welcoming her to the BJP.

As Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that she liked BJP's 'double engine work' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Yogi Adiyanath, in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, welcomed Aparna Yadav in the party and said, "She (Aparna Yadav) liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision."

The Chief Minister also asserted that the party hopes that Aparna Yadav will strengthen BJP with her work. He tweeted a photo with Ms Yadav, welcoming her to the party.

Aparna Yadav, while joining BJP today expressed gratitude to the party and said that "nation comes first" adding that she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work.

"I have also been influenced with BJP's works and schemes including Swachh Bharat mission, the welfare of women, employment. I will work in my fullest capacity," she added.

Aparna Yadav joined BJP today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik. They got married in 2011. For the forthcoming assembly elections, Aparna Yadav has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat, as per sources, reported news agency ANI.

Notably, Aparna Yadav made her political debut in the 2017 assembly elections in the state by contesting from the Lucknow Cantt seat. However, she was defeated by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had secured nearly 63,000 votes.

Besides politics, Aparna Yadav runs an organisation named 'beware' for the welfare of women. She also runs a shelter for cows in Lucknow.

In the past as well, she has praised BJP's initiatives in the state and had also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



