"Like A Child...": A Owaisi On Judicial Overreach Allegations Over Waqf

The judiciary is independent and has a duty to check whether a law confirms to the Constitution, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said today when asked about allegations of judicial over-reach after the Supreme Court decided to hear the petitions challenging the amended Waqf law.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Owaisi said the top court has to see whether a law is violating freedoms and fundamental rights, or even the basic structure of the constitution.

"One has to accept.. The government is behaving like a small child. Oh, if I don't get my toy, I'll cry. That is not the case," said the AIMIM chief who has filed one of the petitions challenging the amended Waqf law in the Supreme Court.

The top court agreed to Centre's assurance to put on hold two key provisions of the law for a week, while the Centre files a response to the petitions that contend the law is unconstitutional.

The petitioners have claimed the law upends multiple rights granted by the Constitution, including right to equality and freedom of religion.

But even considering that the law is meant only to help regulate Waqf properties better, the Muslim community will lose out, Mr Owaisi contended.

Mr Owaisi said there are seven sections wherein the Muslims will be losing Waqf property.

"Our protest and our legal battle will continue because unless until we are successful in calling this law unconstitutional, the government will be looting the properties and the Muslims will be the sufferers over here," he said.