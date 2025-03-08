Lights, Metal Detectors, Gold Hunt: How <i>'Chhaava'</i> Prompted A Digging Frenzy

Armed with torch lights, sieves and even metal detectors, scores of locals gathered at the Asirgarh Fort in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur to hunt for gold. A scene in Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Chhaava, which referred to Burhanpur as a gold mine, is likely to have fuelled the digging frenzy.

Rumours took root after a JCB machine, engaged in the construction of a national highway near a dargah, dug up soil that was later dumped in the field of a local villager, Haroon Sheikh. Soon after, labourers reportedly stumbled upon ancient-looking metal coins. Some even claimed gold and silver coins from the Mughal era were discovered. Since then, people from nearby villages have been arriving at the site in hopes of striking gold.

Adding fuel to the fire was the mention of Burhanpur in Chhaava, which highlighted the city's Mughal history as a location of a major military campaign by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and a "gold mine".

Locals claim that people are indeed finding coins, but the administration has yet to take decisive action. Mohammad Wasim, a local resident, voicing his concern, said, "Coins are being found, and the crowd is growing every night. People from other villages are coming, and many claim to have found coins. The government and administration are ignoring this. I had informed the patwari, but no action was taken. Even the sarpanch is aware of what's happening."

Historians said that Burhanpur was once a prosperous Mughal city with a thriving mint for producing gold and silver coins. During times of conflict, people often buried their wealth underground for safekeeping. This historical context makes the possibility of such discoveries plausible, but experts caution that unregulated digging could lead to the loss of valuable heritage.

Shalikram Chaudhary, District Archaeological Member, said, "It is true that such coins have been found in Asirgarh before. The administration must take this seriously, use scientific methods for exploration, and safeguard any historical treasures found."

The opposition party Congress has also urged the administration and police to prevent any potential chaos. In response, the local police have begun investigating and have hinted at imposing restrictions on unauthorised digging in the area. Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar assured any unauthorised excavation would be prohibited and legal action would be taken, if necessary.