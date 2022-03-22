Let's Reaffirm Pledge To Save Every Drop Of Water: PM on World Water Day

The resolve of taking water to every house will be fulfilled with people's participation, said the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his call for saving every drop of water on World Water Day and said it is heartening to see water conservation become a mass movement over the last few years. He also appreciated all individuals and organisations working towards saving water.

"On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens," Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conservation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water." Modi also posted a video that showed his earlier messages about the importance of water preservation and his government's efforts in this regard.

"Together, let's further water conservation and contribute to a sustainable planet. Every drop saved helps our people and enhances our progress," he said.

Referring to a tweet from the Jal Shakti Ministry, he said the Jal Jeevan Mission, a programme aimed at bringing piped water to every household, is proving very effective in making the lives of women simple.

The resolve of taking water to every house will be fulfilled with people's participation, he added.

The ministry had said that over six crore houses have been given piped water in the last two-and-half years under Modi's leadership. There was a time when women had to travel a long distance to fetch water, it said.