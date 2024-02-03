Leopard's Body Found Stuck In Bushes In Chhattisgarh

"We are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death," he added (Representational)

A leopard was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday with its carcass stuck in bushes, a forest official said.

"The carcass was found entangled in bushes on the bank of the Mahanadi river on the Sihawa-Birgudi road. We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death", he added.

