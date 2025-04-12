Legs Tied, Nails Pulled Out: Bear Tortured To Death, Video Shared Online

A horrific video of cruelty against animals has surfaced on social media and gone viral. The incident involving a bear was reported from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

A forest officer said villagers tortured the animal to death. People can be jailed for up to two years for such crimes.

The video showed the bear writhing in pain with its legs twisted and blood coming out from its mouth. Some men were seen hitting the animal with sticks. They also pulled out its nails.

One of them was seen pulling the ears of the bear, while another hit the animal on its head.

Chief Conservator of Forest RC Dugga said he has seen the video and is trying to find the people who tortured and killed the bear.

The Sukma forest division officer and the range officer have formed a team to look for the villagers who were seen in the video.

The officials announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who gives information about the people who killed the bear.