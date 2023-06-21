International Yoga Day 2023: Significance, History and Theme

The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is "Yoga forVasudhaiva Kutumbakam." (Representational)

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21. The day aims to spread awareness about the practice of yoga and how it helps strike a balance between mind and soul. It promotes physical and mental well-being, emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This day serves as a reminder of the ancient practice's positive impact on individuals, fostering unity and harmony

History of International Yoga Day:

The history of International Yoga Day dates back to the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the UN General Assembly. In his address, during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

International Yoga Day 2023: Theme

The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." This theme emphasises the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means "the world is one family." It encourages us to cultivate a mindset of inclusivity, love, and respect for all, transcending borders and divisions.