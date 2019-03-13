Leaders Of Mahagathbandhan To Discuss Seat-Sharing For Bihar Today

Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will meet today in the national capital to finalise the seat-sharing.

Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will meet today in the national capital to finalise the seat-sharing for 40 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo Jitan Ram Majhi, Vikasheel Insaan Party's (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, Bihar Congress chief Shakti Singh Gohil, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh, and Loktantrik Janata Dal's (LJD) president Sharad Yadav are likely to meet at the residence of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Patel.

According to initial indications, RJD will be fighting on 20 seats, Congress on 11 seats, and RLSP on 3 Lok Sabha seats. HAM and LEFT parties have been given two seats each while Vikasshil Insan Party and Loktantrik Janata Dal will fight on one seat each in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

However, the final seat sharing agreement will be announced after the meeting of senior Mahagathbandhan leaders including Tejaswi, Upendra Kushwaha and Sharad Yadav with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah announced that his party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while an equal number of seats will go to the Janata Dal (United). Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan led-Lok Jantantrik Party (LJP) will contest on six seats.