Shady 'Nationalist' Group In Kashmir Goes Rogue, 3 Arrested

The police arrested Suhail Khan for "anti-national" remarks.

A shady political group that was on the forefront of hoisting the national flag across Kashmir valley and holding protests against terrorist attacks over the last three years, has made a U-turn and announced that they would fight for freedom of Kashmir. The police have arrested the president of Awami Awaz Party, Suhail Khan, and his two colleagues after the announcement.

Following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Awami Awaz Party was one of the several new players that mushroomed in the Kashmir valley. The group started hoisting national flags in Srinagar, holding protests against targeted killings by terrorists and also attacked regional mainstream parties and blamed them for the bloodshed in Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Suhail Khan had said his party was formed by the army. But he and his colleagues changed their mind after seeing atrocities on the people.

"Our party was formed by the army. I have hoisted the tricolor. But when I saw atrocities on common people I have decided to fight for freedom" he said.

The police have arrested him for "anti-national" remarks and threatening media persons during a press conference.

"Three miscreants namely Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather & Umar Majeed Wani arrested. They were self styled leaders and had threatened & intimidated media persons, gave anti-national byte yesterday in a press conference" tweeted Srinagar police.

A senior army officer said he has seen the video of the press conference and the group may have been supported by some individual officers, but the army has nothing to do with such groups.

Sources said groups like Awami Awaz Party were supported by security forces at one point but there is a change in policy and these groups have been asked to stand on their own.

"It clearly shows that their nationalism was only for the benefits they were getting. Once that stopped, they have shown their real colors," said an officer.

Groups like Awami Awaz party was also getting coverage in national media and several news channels would play up their "nationalist" activities in Kashmir as part of change witnessed in the Valley following revocation of Article 370.

Last year, the group held a major "Tiranga rally" at Lal Chowk and hoisted the national flag on the clock tower on the Republic Day. Khan and his colleagues were seen carrying the national flag at Lal Chowk and singing the national anthem.