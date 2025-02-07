Leaders From Over 20 Countries, CEOs To Attend India Energy Week

Energy ministers from over 20 countries will attend the India Energy Week (IEW) to be held in Delhi from February 11 to 14. The largest energy producers from advanced economies and countries from the global south will participate.

Apart from ministers, ambassadors, and heads of leading international organisations, at least 90 CEOs and members of the executive boards of some of the world's largest Fortune 500 energy companies will attend IEW 2025.

IEW, spanning over 1 lakh square metres, will be the second-largest energy event globally, in terms of participation, exhibition space and sessions.

Building on the success of the past two editions, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third edition of IEW is set to solidify its position as a pivotal meeting place for the global energy industry.

As one of the first major energy events of 2025, it will set the tone for the industry for the rest of the year, addressing the most critical challenges and opportunities ahead.

The event will be held in Yashobhoomi, India's largest convention and exhibition centre, in Delhi's Dwarka.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Tanzania Deputy Prime Minister Doto Mashaka Biteko, and Republic of Djibouti Energy Minister Yonis Ali Guedi are some of the participants.

Heads of international organizations including Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General, IEF, and Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC, have confirmed their participation.

The 90 CEOs and members of the executive board from some of the world's largest Fortune 500 energy companies including Magda Chambriard, CEO, Petrobras; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes; Izumi Kai, CEO, JERA Asia, and Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, Upstream ADNOC.

William Lin and Emeka Emembolu, EVP, BP group; Russell Hardy, Group CEO, Vitol; Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies; Girish Saligram President and CEO, Weatherford; Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd; Brian Moran, Chief Sustainability Officer, The Boeing Company, and Hitesh Vaid, CFO, Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Ltd are also coming in the second-largest energy event globally.

IEW 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events will convene the global energy industry to address the most pressing challenges facing the sector, offering an influential platform for collaboration and innovation that will shape the future of energy worldwide.

The conference will host 10 country pavilions from nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside eight thematic zones focusing on hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals.

With inputs from ANI