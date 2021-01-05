Bengal Sports Minister Quits, Mamata Banerjee Says "No Misunderstanding"

Laxmi Ratan Shukla quit as minister in the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee

Highlights Laxmi Ratan Shukla has stepped down as Minister of State for Sports

His resignation comes ahead of state elections in Bengal

In his letter, he said he wants to return to sports

Trinamool Congress MLA and minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has stepped down from his post in the government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mr Shukla, 39, quitting as Minister of State for Sports comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders joined the BJP, with the election to the legislative assembly just months away.

"I have received his resignation letter. Laxmi is a good boy and he wants to return to sports. There is no misunderstanding... He will continue as MLA till the election and I have recommended to the governor that his resignation should be accepted," Ms Banerjee said at an event today.

Former captain of the Bengal Ranji team, Mr Shukla is MLA of Howrah (Uttar) constituency. In his letter to Ms Banerjee, the former cricketer said he wants to "retire" from politics.

Mr Shukla joined Ms Banerjee's party before the last state election in 2016 and won.

The BJP is the biggest challenge to Ms Banerjee and her party in the upcoming election. Her party's troubles started with the exit of her longtime colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "Didi would be left alone by the time polls come".

With a raft of local leaders joining the BJP, the party is priming itself to replace Trinamool Congress in West Bengal in this year's election.

Suvendu Adhikari's youngest brother, too, had switched sides and joined the BJP. Soumendu Adhikari was a councillor and chairperson of a municipality in East Midnapore district. At least a dozen other party councillors joined the BJP with him last week.

Two other members of the Adhikari family are still Trinamool MPs - Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir and brother Dibyendul.

At the launch of the Trinamool's election campaign last month, Ms Banerjee had said leaders who have left the party at a critical time did so after profiting from the party's success but failing to remain loyal.

"We will stand with people and fight with them. That is our promise. Who is bigger than who in the party should not be the issue. After profiting from the party for 10 years, after profiting from being part of the government, to hobnob with this and that party... I will not tolerate such people," Ms Banerjee had said.