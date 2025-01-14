Advertisement
Karnataka Minister's Toyota Innova Crashes Into Tree, Was Avoiding Dog

Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Woman and Child Welfare Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, was travelling with her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi.

Read Time: 1 min
Laxmi Hebbalkar sustained minor injuries in the accident
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar survived a major accident after her car crashed into a tree in Belgavi district this morning. The accident took place on a highway near Kittur around 5 am when Ms Hebbalkar's driver tried to avoid hitting a dog that was crossing the road.

The front part of the car, a Toyota Innova HyCross, was completely damaged in the accident, visuals from the spot showed.

All six airbags of the MUV opened after the accident.

Ms Hebbalkar, the Woman and Child Welfare Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, was travelling with her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, who is a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

She was returning after attending a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru last evening.

As per available reports, Ms Hebbalkar, 49, sustained minor injuries on her face and waist, while Mr Hattiholi has a minor injury on his head. Both have been taken to a hospital.

Comments

