Karnataka Minister's Toyota Innova Crashes Into Tree, Was Avoiding Dog

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar survived a major accident after her car crashed into a tree in Belgavi district this morning. The accident took place on a highway near Kittur around 5 am when Ms Hebbalkar's driver tried to avoid hitting a dog that was crossing the road.

The front part of the car, a Toyota Innova HyCross, was completely damaged in the accident, visuals from the spot showed.

All six airbags of the MUV opened after the accident.

Ms Hebbalkar, the Woman and Child Welfare Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, was travelling with her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, who is a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

She was returning after attending a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru last evening.

ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಉಸ್ತುವಾರಿಗಳಾದ ರಣದೀಪ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸುರ್ಜೆವಾಲಾ, ಮುಖ್ಯ ಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ನೇತ್ರತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನ ಶಾಸಕಾಂಗ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದೆ‌.… pic.twitter.com/f2cC4UfpOP — Laxmi Hebbalkar (@laxmi_hebbalkar) January 13, 2025

As per available reports, Ms Hebbalkar, 49, sustained minor injuries on her face and waist, while Mr Hattiholi has a minor injury on his head. Both have been taken to a hospital.