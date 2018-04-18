Lawmakers With Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Delhi-Based Thinktank's Report

The Bhartiya Janata Party, in power in 21 of the 29 states has, 14, the highest number of lawmakers and Members of Parliament, with pending cases of crimes against women against them. In the last five years, the BJP has given tickets to 48 candidates with criminal cases.
The ADR, report says 48 lawmakers and 3 MPs have criminal cases against them; 14 of whom are from the BJP and across the board, 334 candidates with 'tainted' backgrounds were given tickets by recognised political parties.
Maharashtra tops the list with 12 'tainted' MPs and lawmakers, while West Bengal is a close second with 11 and Odisha has six. The Shiv Sena has seven and Trinamool Congress has six MPs and lawmakers with cases of crime against women. In the last five years 29 candidates, with declared rape cases against them, got tickets from recognised political parties.
Comments
Karnataka will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress and the JD(U), in a single phase election, for the 224-member legislative assembly on May 12. Counting of votes will be done on May 15.