India's Richest MLA Has Rs 3,400 Crore In Assets, Poorest Just Rs 1,700

The BJP's Parag Shah, representing Mumbai's Ghatkopar East is India's richest MLA with assets worth nearly Rs 3,400 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Following him is Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the MLA from Karnataka's Kanakapura, with wealth exceeding Rs 1,413 crore.

The ADR report is based on an analysis of self-sworn affidavits submitted by MLAs before contesting their latest elections. The study covered 4,092 MLAs across 28 State Assemblies and three Union Territories, excluding 24 MLAs whose affidavits were unreadable and seven vacant assembly seats.

At the bottom of the wealth spectrum is BJP MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara from Indus, West Bengal, whose declared assets amount to just Rs 1,700.

Among the richest MLAs, notable figures include:

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister: Rs 931 crore

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister: Rs 757 crore

KH Puttaswamy Gowda, Independent MLA, Karnataka: Rs 1,267 crore

Priyakrishna, Congress MLA, Karnataka: Rs 1,156 crore

P Narayana, TDP MLA, Andhra Pradesh: Rs 824 crore

V Prashanthi Reddy, TDP MLA, Andhra Pradesh: Rs 716 crore

Photo Credit: ADR



Andhra Pradesh alone has four MLAs in the top 10 wealthiest list. The state also has seven legislators among the top 20 wealthiest MLAs, including IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna.

The total assets of MLAs vary widely across states. Karnataka MLAs (223 members) collectively hold Rs 14,179 crore, the highest in the country. Maharashtra MLAs (286 members) own Rs 12,424 crore in assets. Andhra Pradesh MLAs (174 members) possess Rs 11,323 crore in total wealth.

Photo Credit: ADR

In contrast, states with the lowest total assets include: Tripura MLAs (60 members) collectively hold Rs 90 crore, Manipur MLAs (59 members) - Rs 222 crore, Puducherry MLAs (30 members) - Rs 297 crore.

The highest average assets per MLA are found in:

Andhra Pradesh - Rs 65.07 crore

Karnataka - Rs 63.58 crore

Maharashtra - Rs 43.44 crore

The lowest average assets per MLA are in:

Tripura - Rs 1.51 crore

West Bengal - Rs 2.80 crore

Kerala - Rs 3.13 crore

Photo Credit: ADR



The total wealth of 4,092 sitting MLAs stands at Rs 73,348 crore, surpassing the combined annual budgets of Nagaland (Rs 23,086 crore), Tripura (Rs 26,892 crore), and Meghalaya (Rs 22,022 crore) in 2023-24.

Photo Credit: ADR

Among major political parties, BJP MLAs (1,653 members) hold Rs 26,270 crore, exceeding the annual budgets of Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya combined. Congress MLAs (646 members) control Rs 17,357 crore. TDP MLAs (134 members) have Rs 9,108 crore in total wealth. Shiv Sena MLAs (59 members) possess Rs 1,758 crore. AAP MLAs (123 members) collectively own Rs 7.33 crore per MLA on average.