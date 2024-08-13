'Lawlessness Rampant In Bengal': Health Minister On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched a sharp critique of the Trinamool government in West Bengal on Tuesday over the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor. He expressed concern, saying that it is worrying that atrocities against women are increasing daily in the state, despite having a woman Chief Minister.

Mr Nadda welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to order a CBI investigation into the case, stating, "The incident involving a young PG student in West Bengal is deeply distressing and has shocked the nation. I condemn it and express my profound sorrow that such an inhumane act has occurred. The way the incident was handled and the government's attempts to hide it are inexcusable. Bengal has become a state where there is no law and order; lawlessness is rampant. The sad reality is that atrocities against women are increasing daily, despite having a female Chief Minister. This is even more worrying."

The Union Health Minister also condemned the West Bengal government for allegedly trying to suppress the case. He added, "I welcome the High Court's decision for a CBI inquiry and am confident it will reveal the truth. Many delegations from the Doctors' Association have met with us in the last two days, and I have assured them that the Central Government will take action against those involved. We are committed to addressing this issue and will take all necessary steps."

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda met with a delegation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The IMA had requested a thorough inquiry into the circumstances leading to the crime and measures to enhance the safety of doctors, particularly women, in the workplace.

Dr RV Asokan, President of the IMA, said, "Our main demand is about the declaration of all the hospitals as safe zones. Safe zones should be entitled certain amount of security which should be defined by law. The second demand is about the central law that we have been demanding for quite some years now. There are 25 state laws but practically no conviction of the culprits. So not only this crime, there has been a lot of violence across the country against the doctors. So central law is a prerequisite of our demand at this stage."

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. An investigation has confirmed rape and murder, with the victim's body showing signs of a struggle. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the case to the CBI.

