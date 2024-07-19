Law Will Take Its Course: Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Allegations

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, mired in controversy over alleged misuse of power, said today the law will take its course. In her first reaction on the matter, the 34-year-old said, "Now the judiciary will take its course. Whatever questions there are, I will respond to them. I am coming back and and will give you the byte."

The Union Public Service Commission has started the process that may lead to cancellation of the selection of the trainee officer, who is being investigated for lying about visual and mental disabilities. She has also allegedly faked her identity and changed the names of her parents to clear the Civil Services entrance exam.

The UPSC has sent a show-cause notice asking Ms Khedkar why her candidature should not be cancelled. Its action will depend on her reply.

The Delhi Police has filed a case that includes charges of forgery, under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and IT Act.