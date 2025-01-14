Law Student's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested In Suicide Case. She Refused Patch-Up

The ex-girlfriend of the law student, who fell to death from the seventh floor of an apartment in Noida on Saturday, has been arrested in an abetment to suicide case. She was produced in court which granted her bail.

According to police sources, the investigation has revealed that 23-year-old Tapas, an LLB student at Amity University, died by suicide after his ex-girlfriend refused to patch up with him. When police told the court that Tapas's friends tried to convince his ex-girlfriend to patch up with him, but she refused, the court noted that this did not amount to abetment to suicide and granted her bail.

Sources have said both Tapas and his ex-girlfriend were classmates at Amity University. Soon after their relationship began, they started living together. Recently, the two fell out and the woman decided to end the relationship. Tapas wanted to patch up but she refused.

Tapas lived in Ghaziabad and visited his friend's house at Supreme Towers in Noida's Sector 99 on Saturday. His friends had also called his ex-girlfriend to convince her to patch up with him. She came to the party but said she did not want to patch up with Tapas. Upset with this, Tapas jumped from the seventh floor and fell to death, the probe has found.

Tapas's family had filed a police complaint against his ex-girlfriend, accusing her of harassing him. Soon after, police registered an abetment to suicide case. Earlier, Noida police said they were investigating the tragic incident from all angles.

Inputs by Arvind Uttam