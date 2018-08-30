More Debate Needed On Simultaneous Polls, Says Law Panel In Draft Report

The Law Commission has deferred submitting its report to the government on simultaneous polls

Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies would be ideal and desirable, but it is not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution, the Law Commission has said in its draft report.

The law panel says further discussion is needed with all stake holders because of the complex issues involved.

"In view of the complexity of the issues involved, it is desirable to have further discussions and examination on the matter, involving all the stakeholders, once again, before making final recommendations to the Government," the draft report says.

Simultaneous polls will, the draft report says, save public money, help reduce the burden on administrative set up and security forces and ensure better implementation of government policies.

The report says if simultaneous polls are held, the administrative machinery of the country will be continuously engaged in developmental activities, "rather than in electioneering".

The recommendations of the commission are not binding on the government, but the report will allow an informed debate among political parties and stakeholders.

The government contends that holding polls at the national and state levels will cut down on the cost of elections in terms of both time and money. A paper by the Law Commission recently recommended holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in two phases beginning 2019.

Most opposition parties have scoffed at the idea despite the government's many attempts to bring them on board. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, DMK, Telugu Desam Party, Left parties and the JD(S) have consistently opposed the proposal, questioning its feasibility and arguing that it would be against federal principles.