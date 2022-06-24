Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Rebukes "Irresponsible" Tourist Behaviour

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Rebukes 'Irresponsible' Tourist Behaviour

Many users also voiced concern about such irresponsible behaviour. (File)

The last thing that is expected of visitors when they visit a tourist destination is to cause a disturbance or endanger the habitat just for the sake of some amusement. Of late, a few such videos have surfaced online where vacationers can be seen acting irresponsibly.

Reacting to such behaviour, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, shared a tweet where he asked people to respect local sentiments.

“Please don't mar the beauty of our own country. We must respect the local sentiments and behave as responsible citizens anywhere and everywhere,” tweeted Mr Rijiju.

He also shared two photographs of tourists along with the tweet. One of the photographs was from an incident in Goa a few days ago, where two men were seen driving a car on a beach and even heckling a dog in the process.

The other photo was from a similar incident in Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Tourists were spotted driving an SUV in the clear waters of the lake. Additionally, a collapsible table and chair with food and alcohol bottles on top can be seen installed in the lake.

Mr Rijiju's has been liked by over 1,500 users. Many users also voiced concern about such irresponsible behaviour.

In the third recorded instance of careless behaviour this month, a few tourists were caught driving their SUV on the sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley, Ladakh, which is well-known among adventure seekers.

