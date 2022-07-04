Watch: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Aces Bottle Cap Challenge, Again

The minister was seen side-kicking the cap off the bottle.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is known to be a keen fitness enthusiast, nailed the 'Bottle Cap Challenge'. Again. The Law Minister took up the challenge in 2019, too, when the trend took the internet by storm. The only difference was a glass bottle instead of a plastic one he used the last time.

The minister was seen side-kicking the cap off the bottle, in a video he posted on Instagram. "Fitness shouldn't be one time effort but a life time habit," he captioned the video, shot in slow-motion to intensify the effect.

The clip of his first attempt:

Mr Rijiju often shares videos that show him working out.

The main idea of the 'Bottle Cap Challenge', started by taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram, is to uncap a bottle with a roundhouse kick, without knocking the bottle over. It went viral after mixed martial-artist Max Holloway tried it out followed by several other celebrities.