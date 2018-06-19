Dream City Near Mumbai Now An Incomplete Shell With 10,000 Residents

Lavasa would have been India's first privately built and managed city, with a cost of billions of dollars

Two decades ago, then-billionaire Ajit Gulabchand envisioned something very different: a city called Lavasa, modeled on the cotton-candy harbor of Italy's Portofino, a four-hour drive from the slums and pollution that pervade so much of Mumbai (Bloomberg)

Signs of neglect are everywhere: maintenance is late or nonexistent. And that's for the construction already done. For the unfinished building works-i.e. most of it-there is little happening (Bloomberg)

Lavasa was conceived by Gulabchand as India's first private hill city in 2000, following similar private developments in the U.S. like Seaside, Florida, or the Disney development of Celebration. Now the unit of his Hindustan Construction Ltd. is struggling to repay its 41.5 billion rupees ($610 million) of debt (Bloomberg)

Prakash Sahoo, a retiree who has been living in an apartment near the Dasve lake for four years, bemoans the seven years of hotel construction that's still a shell just outside his balcony (Bloomberg)