Latest News Live Updates: Over 80 Lakh Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Till Now, Says Centre

Latest News Live Updates: A total of 1,06,00,625 people have recovered so far in India. (File)

The Health Ministry has said that over 84,800 vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out on Saturday and over 80 lakh vaccinations have so far been done in the country. Joint Secretary in Union Health Ministry Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari said that second dose vaccination started from February 13 for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine..

India's total COVID-19 active caseload currently stands at 1.36 lakh (1,36,571) comprising just 1.25 per cent of the total infections. A total of 1,06,00,625 people have recovered so far with 11,395 patients getting discharged in a day. The ministry said 81.93 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Meanwhile, a member of the World Health Organization-led team said China refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to the team probing the origins of the pandemic, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the outbreak began. The team had requested raw patient data on 174 cases that China had identified from the early phase of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan in December 2019, as well as other cases, but were only provided with a summary, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert who is a member of the team.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates: