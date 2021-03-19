Latest News Live Updates: Over 3.89 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Ministry

14,83,156 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose. (Representational)

In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has administered over 3.89 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Thursday, the Health Ministry added. These include 76,19,786HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 46,92,962HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 78,11,126FLWs (1stdose), 21,50,198FLWs (2nd dose), 1,39,18,245beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 27,27,942beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the Ministry said in a press release.

On the 62 day nationwide COVID19 vaccination, a total of 17,83,303 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, they said.

Out of these, 14,83,156 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,00,147HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Mar 19, 2021 06:37 (IST) Night curfew imposed in Amritsar



Amid surging COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Amritsar as a precautionary measure against the virus. The city reported 230 fresh cases of COVID-19 on March 18.

"The Chief Minister has ordered a curfew in the city between 11 pm and 5 am," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Parvesh Chopra.

Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers in Amritsar said their businesses are adversely affected due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418.