Delhi reported over 700 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours this year

The national capital today reported over 700 cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period for the first time this year. At least 716 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to government data released this evening.

The number is the highest for Delhi this year and the highest since the last time it breached the 700-mark on December 27 with 757 cases.