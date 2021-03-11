Latest News Live Updates: Over 2.4 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India

More than 2.43 crore (2,43,67,906) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the states and Union Territories so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) informed. These include 71,30,098 HCWs (first dose), 38,90,257HCWs (second dose), 69,36,480 FLWs (first dose) and 4,73,422 FLWs (second dose), 8,33,526 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and 51,04,123 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years (first dose)," the health ministry said.

India's total active caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,598) and the daily positivity rate currently stands at 2.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc has told the government it wants to produce its coronavirus vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Mar 11, 2021 06:10 (IST) First Covid-19 Case With South Africa Strain Found In Karnataka

The first case of the South African COVID-19 strain has been found in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin.