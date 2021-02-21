Latest News Live Updates: Over 1.08 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered, Says Centre

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000. (File)

A total of 1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with 1.86 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the 1,08,38,323 doses administered, Joint Secretary in the Union Health ministry Mandeep Bhandari said 72,26,653 vaccination doses were administered to healthcare workers and 36,11,670 to frontline workers whose inoculation started on February 2.

Of the 70,52,845 vaccination doses, 63,52,713 healthcare workers were administered the first dose while 8,73,940 healthcare workers were administered the second dose.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have recorded an "upsurge" in daily new cases of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said in the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In the last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported, it said.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days taking the toall tally in the country to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. A total of 13,993 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The number of deaths increased to 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

