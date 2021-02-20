Latest News Live Updates: India Records 13,193 New COVID-19 Cases

"A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered," says centre (Representational)

Daily new cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to over 13,000 after 19 days taking India's tally of cases to 1,09,63,394, with experts attributing the rise to increased economic activity and complacency among people.

A total of 13,193 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The deaths increased to 1,56,111 with 97 daily new fatalities, the data updated by the Health ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,67,741 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.30 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The country, meanwhile, took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of one crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the second fastest in the world, the health ministry said. The US took 31 days, while the UK took 56 days to surpass the one-crore vaccination mark.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) in the country was 1,01,88,007 on Friday.

"A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am. These include 62,60,242 HCWs (1st dose), 6,10,899 HCWs (2nd dose) and 33,16,866 FLWs (1st dose)," the ministry said.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination started being administered to those who have completed 28 days since the receipt of the first dose from February 13. The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates: