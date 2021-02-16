Latest News Live Updates: AstraZeneca Covid Jabs Cleared By WHO For Global Distribution

Latest News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the Centre will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March this year.

The World Health Organization on Monday approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, in a boost for poorer countries where millions of doses are set to be distributed. While inoculation drives have been gaining pace, with nearly 172 million vaccine doses given worldwide, most of the jabs have so far gone to richer countries.

The AstraZeneca shot, which is easier to store and transport than some of its rivals, will account for almost all the doses set to be shipped under Covax, an international programme designed to ensure that poor countries do not miss out.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the Centre will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March this year. He also indicated that over 18 COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in the country in the coming few months. The minister said India had sent COVID-19 vaccine to 20-25 countries.

Feb 16, 2021 06:40 (IST)
Pfizer Vaccine Sharply Reduces Symptomatic Covid Cases: Report
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appears to reduce symptomatic coronavirus infections by more than 90 per cent in the real world, according to Israeli researchers.
Feb 16, 2021 06:40 (IST)
Mumbai civic body staff to get 3 chances for free vaccination
Every employee of the Mumbai civic body will get three opportunities for free COVID-19 vaccination, an official release said. This decision was taken at a meeting of the "Task Force" set up to streamline COVID-19 vaccination-related issues in the civic areas, it said.

"If any employee does not go for vaccination at all for three times, his name will be removed from the list of free vaccinations," stated the release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The inoculation drive for frontline workers and healthcare workers is underway in Mumbai. Frontline workers from the BMC and BEST are being inoculated during this drive, which was launched on January 16.