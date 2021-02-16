Latest News Live Updates: AstraZeneca Covid Jabs Cleared By WHO For Global Distribution

Latest News Live Updates: India has sent COVID-19 vaccines to 20-25 countries. (File)

The World Health Organization on Monday approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, in a boost for poorer countries where millions of doses are set to be distributed. While inoculation drives have been gaining pace, with nearly 172 million vaccine doses given worldwide, most of the jabs have so far gone to richer countries.

The AstraZeneca shot, which is easier to store and transport than some of its rivals, will account for almost all the doses set to be shipped under Covax, an international programme designed to ensure that poor countries do not miss out.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the Centre will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March this year. He also indicated that over 18 COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in the country in the coming few months. The minister said India had sent COVID-19 vaccine to 20-25 countries.

Feb 16, 2021 06:40 (IST) Pfizer Vaccine Sharply Reduces Symptomatic Covid Cases: Report

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appears to reduce symptomatic coronavirus infections by more than 90 per cent in the real world, according to Israeli researchers.