Latest News LIVE Updates: 90% Of US Adults Will Be Eligible For Covid Vaccine By April 19, Says White House

US President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced a raft of new actions to ramp up the national immunization campaign and ensure that 90 percent of adults will be eligible for vaccination against Covid by April 19.

The move came as the nation's top public health official pleaded with people to "hold on a little longer" with measures to stop the coronavirus, admitting she felt a sense of "impending doom" as data showed the country tipping into another wave.

According to a White House statement, Biden will say his administration is increasing the number of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy vaccination program from 17,000 to nearly 40,000 while creating a dozen more mass vaccination sites by April 19, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, there would be no lockdown or curfew in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Monday. Mr Yediyurappa had chaired a meeting to discuss ways to deal with the continuous spike in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in the Bengaluru has reached around 1,377 while the city recorded 16,921 cases in just the last 14 days.

However, the state government is not considering any lockdown in the city. After the meeting with officials, the chief minister said there would be no lockdown or curfew.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has resigned amid rising criticism over what is perceived to be diplomatic failure to secure coronavirus vaccines as the country is grappling with supply shortages, Sputnik reported citing local media.