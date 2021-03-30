Farooq Abdullah Tests Covid Positive, Son Omar Says Family Self-Isolating

Farooq Abdullah, 83, had received his first Covid vaccine shot at the start of this month.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah tweeted this morning, adding that the family would self-isolate.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister added, "I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions."

My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

Farooq Abdullah, 83, had received his first Covid vaccine shot at the start of this month.

Omar Abdullah had tweeted about it.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar Abdullah had posted.