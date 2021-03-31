Latest News LIVE Updates: 14 Countries Raise Concerns Over WHO, China Joint Report On Virus Origin

World leaders have called for a new international treaty to better fight outbreaks (File)

The United States led a chorus of concern from a group of nations on Tuesday over a WHO-backed report into the origins of the coronavirus in China, with accusations swirling that Beijing failed to give proper access to the investigators.

The US released a statement with 13 of its allies -- Britain, Japan and Australia among them -- saying the inquiry had lacked the data and samples it needed, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the Covid situation in India has been becoming "bad to worse over the last few weeks," the Centre said on Wednesday.

"Trends show the virus is still very active just when we think we can control it, it sparks back," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration. He, however, denied that the mutated strains have a role to play in this surge.

States are being told to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour -- "Use the law, use fine... people need to wear a mask," he said.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 31, 2021 06:25 (IST) Three new cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 12,233



The COVID-19 caseload in Nagaland rose to 12,233 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Tuesday. All new cases were reported from Kohima, PTI reported. The northeastern state now has eight active cases -five in Dimapur and three in Kohima, Health and Family Welfare Department's Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.



