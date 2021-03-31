Latest News LIVE Updates: 14 Countries Raise Concerns Over WHO, China Joint Report On Virus Origin

The United States led a chorus of concern from a group of nations on Tuesday over a WHO-backed report into the origins of the coronavirus in China, with accusations swirling that Beijing failed to give proper access to the investigators.
The US released a statement with 13 of its allies -- Britain, Japan and Australia among them -- saying the inquiry had lacked the data and samples it needed, AFP reported.
Meanwhile, the Covid situation in India has been becoming "bad to worse over the last few weeks," the Centre said on Wednesday.
"Trends show the virus is still very active just when we think we can control it, it sparks back," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration. He, however, denied that the mutated strains have a role to play in this surge.
States are being told to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour -- "Use the law, use fine... people need to wear a mask," he said.