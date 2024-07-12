Latest Flashpoint In Trinamool vs Bengal Government: Rejected Bills

The West Bengal government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Governor CV Ananda Bose's refusal to give assent to eight bills. The state's counsel, Astha Sharma, urged the court to list the petition for immediate consideration.

The controversy arose after Governor's rejection of these bills without citing any reasons, prompting the Trinamool Congress-led government to argue that this action violates Article 200 of the Constitution. According to the state's submission, denying approval to bills without providing grounds undermines democratic governance.

"The Governor's oversight poses a threat to democratic governance and infringes upon the rights of the state," argued the state's lawyer.

Responding to the development, the Chief Justice stated that the Supreme Court will consider the matter.