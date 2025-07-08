Advertisement
Langur Enters West Bengal School, Flees After Attacking Teacher

There are reports of about 10 langurs staying in the banyan tree inside the school campus in past one week.

Read Time: 1 min
The langur, after attacking the teacher, fled away. (Representational)
  • A langur entered a classroom and attacked a teacher in Jhargram district, West Bengal
  • Teacher Gobardhan Bhuniya was injured and taken to Midnapore Medical College Hospital
  • About 10 langurs have been living in a banyan tree on the school campus for a week
Kolkata:

A langur on Tuesday entered a classroom in a school in West Bengal's Jhargram district and attacked a teacher, an official said.

The teacher, Gobardhan Bhuniya, was taking a class in Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith in Manikpara village when the langur suddenly entered the classroom and a commotion broke out among students to get out when the langur attacked Bhuniya, the official said.

Bhuniya was injured in the langur attack and rushed to Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

The langur, after attacking the teacher, fled away.

There are reports of about 10 langurs staying in the banyan tree inside the school campus in past one week.

"The forest department has placed a cage under the tree but the langurs could not be trapped. We are sending a team to the area," a senior forest official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Bengal, Langur, School Teacher Attacked
