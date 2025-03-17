Advertisement
"Hindi Useful For Communication In Delhi": Chandrababu Naidu Amid Row

Read Time: 1 min
"Hindi Useful For Communication In Delhi": Chandrababu Naidu Amid Row

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today struck a conciliatory note amid the raging language row, saying Hindi and English both have their uses and should be learnt. 

"Hindi is the national language. English is international language," he said, pointing out that Indians are now going to different countries.

"For livelihood, we will learn any number of languages. We won't forget mother tongue. Language is only for communication. It is best to learn maximum languages, let us remember," he added. 
 

Chandrababu Naidu, Language Row, Hindi
