Landslide Washes Away Part Of Highway To Badrinath, Tourists Stranded

An orange alert for very heavy rain has been sounded in parts of Uttarakhand.

A landslide triggered by heavy rain washed away part of a key highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli today, leaving tourists stranded. A portion of National Highway 7, which leads to Badrinath, is covered in debris near Chhinka in Chamoli district.

The incident comes barely three days after 200 people, most of them tourists, were stranded and faced a 15-km long traffic jam after a flash flood and landslides blocked the national highway connecting Mandi and Kullu in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

A report by news agency PTI said 19 people have died in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-related incidents, while 34 have sustained injuries and three others are missing.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for very heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand.

Delhi also saw showers today, bringing down the minimum temperature, but leading to waterlogging in some parts of the city.

The monsoon has reached different parts of the country in a new pattern this year and has reached over 80% of India. It arrived in Delhi and Mumbai on the same day on June 25 - something which had not happened for 62 years. Normally, the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11 and Delhi by June 27.