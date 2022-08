The alert driver applied brakes in time, averting any major accident.

The train movement on the Shimla-Kalka Heritage Rail track was disrupted in Himachal Pradesh following a landslide on Thursday.

When a train, carrying more than 50 passengers, reached near Patta Mor in district Solan, big stones started falling from a hill.

The alert driver applied brakes in time, averting any major accident.

The services will resume once the track is cleared.