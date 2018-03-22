Lalu Yadav's Son Not Involved In Journalist's Murder: CBI To Supreme Court

The top court ordered the CBI to investigate the matter after the journalist's wife approached it, asking that the case be transferred to Delhi Influential people appeared to be involved and she feared for her family's safety, she had told the court.
The court also sent a notice to Tej Pratap Yadav, asking that he explain the photograph.
Today, the agency told the top court that there was no criminal act by Tej Pratap Yadav and the photograph was taken before the murder.
In other photographs, the two alleged killers were also seen in company of Mohammad Shahabuddin, Bihar strongman and politician, who has been named in the chargesheet and is currently in jail.
Comments
Tej Pratap Yadav had rubbished allegations of links with Mohammad Kaif, calling it a BJP conspiracy. "They (the BJP) bring some photograph from somewhere and make some false allegations. How would I know who is a shooter from the 1,000 people who click photos with me?" Mr Yadav had said.