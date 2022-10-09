Lalu Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Quits Meeting In A Sulk, Slams Party Leader

Tej Pratap Yadav accused a party colleague of abusing him.

No stranger to temper tantrums and sulking, Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav had a fresh outburst on Sunday at a party meeting in Delhi, accusing a colleague of "abusing" him.

He left the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) meeting midway in a huff and lashed out at party National General Secretary Shyam Rajak.

"Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording, and I'll put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation," he told the media outside.

Asked about the charges, Mr Rajak told NDTV, "I don't want to comment on. I am a weak man and under stress. I am in trouble."

"Even though my nephew died two days ago, I have come to the party programme. I am very upset with what happened today," he said, declining to elaborate on what happened at the meeting.

The less politically savvy of the two sons of veteran Bihar leader Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap holds junior rank in the state government compared to his younger brother Tejashwi, who is deputy to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

From a turbulent marriage that often makes headlines to flare-ups over his role in the party, the 34-year-old has earned himself a reputation of being somewhat of a maverick.

In July, he had a run-in with the police in Uttar Pradesh and was reportedly barred from performing a 'parikrama' of a temple in Mathura in his car.