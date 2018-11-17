Lalu Yadav Can't Sit Or Stand On His Own, Needs Better Care: RJD Lawmaker

Rekha Devi has demanded better treatment for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's health has deteriorated and he can neither sit nor stand on his own, informed party MLA Rekha Devi after meeting him in Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday.

Ms Devi has demanded better treatment for the RJD chief. "Laluji's health has deteriorated. He can neither sit down nor stand up. His blood sugar level has also increased. We demand that he should be taken to a place where he gets better treatment," the RJD MLA told reporters.

Lalu Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam, is currently admitted to the RIMS under the police custody, owing to heart-related problems.