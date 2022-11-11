'Mother, Father Are God': Lalu Yadav's Daughter On Donating Kidney To Him

Rohini Acharya posted the image on Twitter.

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Bihar politician Lalu Yadav, who will donate a kidney to her ailing father later this month, thanked people for an outpouring of supportive messages on Friday.

She shared an old photo of herself with Mr Yadav along with a few lines in Hindi on Twitter.

"My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you... Your love and respect have made me emotional. I want to thank to all of you from my heart," she wrote.

Ms Acharya, Lalu Yadav's second daughter, who is based in Singapore, had confirmed the news to NDTV on Thursday, saying, "Yes, that's true. I'm destiny's child and so proud to give my kidney to papa."

Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had gone for treatment. The veteran politician and three-time Bihar chief minister has been suffering from multiple health problems.

He was recently advised a kidney transplant.

"Rohini Acharya stepped in to give her father a new lease of life," news agency PTI quoted a family member as saying.

Rohini Acharya had, in a tweet last month, shared photos with her father. "This country needs your presence so that the country can fight tyrannical thinking," she had written.

Lalu Yadav, currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He was jailed for over his role in fodder scam cases. He has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.