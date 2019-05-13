Lalu Yadav Writes To Nitish Kumar, Says JDU's Arrow Symbol Marks Violence

Nitish Kumar broke up with Lalu Yadav's party in 2017 and allied with the BJP. (File)

Jailed Bihar politician Lalu Yadav has written to his former ally and the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, pointing out reasons why his party's symbol is better than that of Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

Lalu Yadav said that Mr Kumar's party symbol ''arrow'' marks violence while the Rashtriya Janata Dal symbol "lantern" lights up people's lives.

"Listen, my younger brother Nitish" is how Lalu Yadav began his letter.

"It seems that you have started strongly disliking 'light'. You do not know that ''lalten (lantern)' is a symbol of light. It is a symbol of love and brotherhood. It is a tool to remove darkness from the lives of the poor," Yadav wrote from hospital.

Lalu Yadav said his party has the removed the "darkness of hatred, oppression and injustice" with the help of their lantern.

"But your arrow is a weapon of violence. It is a synonym and symbol of violence," he said, hitting out at Bihar's ruling party.

Lalu Yadav was convicted of corruption in 2017 and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi.

Mr Kumar and Lalu Yadav fought the 2015 Bihar state election assembly together and won.

But in 2017, Mr Kumar switched sides to partner the BJP over corruption allegations against Lalu Yadav's younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav who was Deputy Chief Minister in his cabinet.

The RJD and the Congress are contesting the national election in an alliance against the JD(U) and the BJP. Bihar is voting in all seven phases of the polls that began on April 11 and will end May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.

