On Centre's Caste Census Move, Opposition Claims Big Victory

Congress and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, allies nationally as well as in Bihar, have claimed credit for the Centre's move to include caste figures in the next Census. With assembly elections approaching in the state -- where the Grand Alliance government was the first to gather caste data -- the Centre's eleventh-hour agreement to caste census was portrayed as a capitulation minutes after Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement in Delhi.

"What we socialists think 30 years ago -- like reservation, caste census, equality, fraternity, secularism etc., others follow decades later," RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav said. "On demanding caste census, those who called us 'casteists' got a befitting reply. There is still a lot left. We will keep these Sanghis dancing to our agenda," he added.

"It is a big win for us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposed caste census but the Centre is now working on our agenda," said his son and senior party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Congress too, claimed credit, saying a caste survey has been a key demand of the party.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Congress took up the caste census demand - spearheaded till then by parties like the RJD and Samajwadi Party. But Congress's senior leader Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about it since,

Even in February, Mr Gandhi had promised to conduct a nationwide caste census and increase the cap on reservation if the Congress comes to power.

His platform was a programme in Patna - the capital of Bihar where the caste census demand has been at the forefront of the Opposition campaign. This has sparked BJP claims that the Opposition is using caste as a political tool.

Ashwini Vaishnaw alluded to the matter again while announcing the government move after a cabinet meeting.

"It is well understood that the Congress and its INDI alliance partners have used Caste Census only as a political tool," the minister alleged, citing that the erstwhile UPA government held a caste survey instead of a census despite getting a cabinet clearance in 2010.