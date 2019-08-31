Lalu Yadav Suffers Serious Kidney Damage, Says Doctor

Lalu Yadav is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, kidney and other ailments. (File)

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav, who is admitted to a Ranchi hospital and is serving a jail term after being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam case, has suffered serious kidney damage.

"Lalu Yadav's kidney is working only 37 per cent and upto 63 per cent has been damaged. His condition is unstable for last one week," said Dr PK Jha who is treating Lalu Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS).

He said there is infection in Lalu Yadav's blood. "Lalu Yadav had developed a small boil which later turned big. It has been operated on. Infection was also detected during treatment of the boil. The kidney functioning has been reduced upto 37 per cent from 50 per cent. Yadav is being administered antibiotic medicine which has also reduced the kidney functioning."

Lalu Yadav is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, kidney and other ailments.

He is serving a 14-year jail term after being convicted in four fodder scam cases. He has been under treatment at RIMS for the last one year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.