Lalu Yadav Skips Hearing In Fodder Scam Case Due To Ill-Health

Lalu Yadav, who was convicted in four fodder scam cases, is in jail. (File)

RJD president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav could not appear before a special CBI court due to ill-health on Monday for the hearing of a fodder scam case, his lawyer said.

However, former parliamentarians Jagdish Sharma and RK Rana and three ex-IAS officers, who were also accused in the fodder scam case, appeared before Special CBI judge Pradeep Kumar.

The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury in the 1990s.

"Jagdish Sharma, RK Rana, ex-IAS officers Phool Chand Singh, Mahesh Prasad and Beck Julius appeared before the court. Lalu Prasad could not appear because of illness," said Lalu Yadav's counsel Prabhat Kumar, who was present in the court.

Mr Yadav, who was convicted in four fodder scam cases, is in jail. He is under treatment for various ailments at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr Yadav's health condition has deteriorated of late due to a festering boil on his right leg and rising sugar and blood pressure levels, the doctor who attends the diabetic politician said.

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Mr Yadav was the Chief Minister.

Mr Prasad was first convicted in a case pertaining to Chaibasa Treasury (Rs 37.7 crore) on September 30, 2013.

He was then found guilty in cases involving the Deoghar Treasury (Rs 89.27 lakh), the Chaibasa Treasury (Rs 37.62 crore) and Dumka Treasury (Rs 3.13 crore) between December, 2017 and March, 2018.