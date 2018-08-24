Lalu Yadav Ordered Back To Jail By August 30, Parole Not Extended

RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been convicted in several cases linked to the Bihar fodder scam

Bihar politician chief Lalu Yadav's request for a three-month parole extension has been rejected by the Jharkhand High Court. He has been told to return to jail by August 30.

Mr Yadav, convicted in a multi-million-rupee scam involving the embezzlement of government funds in Bihar meant for cattle fodder in the 1990s when he was chief minister of undivided Bihar, is currently in a hospital in Mumbai.

Hearing his request for an extension of provisional bail for three months on grounds that he needed to undergo treatment, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh asked the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court and directed the state government to provide medical care whenever needed.

Appearing for Mr Prasad, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested an extension of provisional bail for three months for treatment of anal abscess, kidney stone and enlarged prostate glands.

CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha objected to the request, saying the Mr Yadav has already taken about three months of parole for his treatment.

If he needs treatment, he can be taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, Mr Sinha said.

The court had on August 10 extended the provisional bail till August 20 on medical grounds and again on August 17 extended it till August 27.

It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Mr Prasad on medical grounds and again extended it till August.

