Lalu Prasad Yadav Discharged From AIIMS Delhi Hours After Being Admitted: Report

Lalu Yadav was brought to AIIMS Delhi at around 9 pm on Tuesday and discharged by 3 am. (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was brought to AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday, was kept under observation overnight in the emergency department before being discharged at around 3 am, official sources said.

73-year-old Lalu Yadav, Bihar's former Chief Minister, was brought to AIIMS Delhi at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.

"Lalu Prasad was kept under observation in the Emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and was discharged at around 3 am," a source told news agency Press Trust of India.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after hearing the arguments virtually.

Lalu Yadav suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said on Tuesday.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," the doctor had said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)