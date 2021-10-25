Lalu Yadav To Campaign For Rashtriya Janata Dal On Wednesday In Bihar Bypolls

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad was released from jail a few months ago. (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad today said that he will campaign in Munger and Darbhanga on October 27 for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Bihar.

"I will campaign in Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga on October 27 for the upcoming bypolls in the state," Lalu Prasad said.

The bypolls for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats will be held on October 30.

Congress has also fielded candidates for the two seats after RJD announced its decision to contest the two seats, creating a rift between the two parties which are allies in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)