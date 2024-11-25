'Left India Because Of Death Threats From Dawood Ibrahim': Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi added in the interview that he can return to India "any day".

Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed that he left India in 2010, not because of legal troubles, but because of life-threatening pressure from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Mr Modi made the claim in a recent episode of Raj Shamani's podcast 'Figuring Out'.

"I left the country when I got death threats," Mr Modi said in the interview. "Initially, there was no legal issue that forced me to leave the country. I got death threats from Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim was after me because he wanted to fix matches. I had a 'zero policy' on fixing matches. For me, the anti-corruption campaign was very important and I felt the integrity of the game was very important."

Mr Modi claimed that his personal bodyguard urged him to use the VIP exit at the airport for safety. Things escalated when senior police officials informed him that he was on a hitlist and could be guaranteed protection for only 12 hours.

"Himanshu Roy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, was waiting for me at the airport," Mr Modi said. "He told me, 'We cannot protect you anymore. There is a hit on your life. We can only ensure your safety for the next 12 hours.' From there, I was escorted to the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai."

Mr Modi added in the interview that he can return to India "any day".

"I can return tomorrow morning to India, but my issue is not to go. Legally I am not a fugitive. There is not a single case in any court. If there is, then please produce it," he said.

Mr Modi being on D-Company's hit list is well known. A few years ago, Chhota Shakeel, Dawood's trusted lieutenant, revealed in an interview that a team of sharpshooters, following the underworld don's instructions, landed in Thailand's capital Bangkok where Mr Modi was staying.

Chhota Shakeel claimed that he and his team of shooters arrived at the hotel where Mr Modi was to kill him but the former IPL chairman managed to escape, thanks to someone tipping him off.