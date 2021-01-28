Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti: PM Modi pays tribute

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary today. "Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations," PM Modi posted on Twitter. Lala Lajpat Rai was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio: Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal. He led a silent march against the Simon Commission in 1928. Born on January, 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was popularly known as 'Punjab Kesari'.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2021

"I pay my humble tribute to the legendary freedom fighter and true nationalist, 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary today. Lala Lajpat Rai through his remarkable oratory and stimulating writings inspired many Indians to join the freedom struggle...," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

I pay my humble tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and true nationalist, 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary today. #LalaLajpatRai through his remarkable oratory and stimulating writings inspired many Indians to join the freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/nhwHn6kKY1 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 28, 2021

Lala Lajpat Rai was a follower of Dayanand Saraswati and helped establish the nationalistic Dayanand Anglo-Vedic School. Lala Lajpat Rai was the founder of a bank, which is now known as the Punjab National Bank. He established a trust in his mother Gulabi Devi's name and also oversaw the opening of a tuberculosis hospital for women.