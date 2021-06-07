Lakshadweep Protests At Homes, On Beaches, Under Sea: 10 Points

The residents protested from their own homes and shops against new decisions that administrator Praful Khoda Patel insists will help develop Lakshadweep as a major tourist draw "like Maldives".

Critics say the decisions have spread anger and fear in the pristine archipelago of 70,000 people, known for its forests, white beaches and emerald sea.

In one of the most fiercely opposed decisions, the administrator has introduced a draft detention law -- the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities -- which gives the administration sweeping powers to detain anyone for up to a year.

Residents say the proposed "Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (2021)" will destroy the unique culture and tradition of the islands and grant arbitrary powers to the administration to acquire land.

There is also anger over a proposed ban on the killing of bovine animals and the consumption, storage, transport or sale of cattle. Lakshadweep's residents, who are mostly Muslim, feel these rules target their food habits.

Another trigger is the Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, which says candidates with more than two children cannot contest gram panchayat elections.

The changes have provoked immense local anger and their protests have been backed by various parties. Many MPs, bureaucrats and prominent voices have spoken up against the changes. The Kerala assembly has passed a unanimous resolution seeking the recall of the administrator.

The draft laws are with the Union Home Ministry for approval. Last week, Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal told the media he was assured by Home Minister Amit Shah that no law would be enforced in Lakshadweep against the wishes of its people.

Yesterday, 93 retired top bureaucrats wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the "partisan attitude" of the new administrator and called his decisions "disturbing".